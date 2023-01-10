Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, got netizens talking after she shared photos from her visit to a church

The movie star posted photos of herself with a popular preacher, Jerry Eze, and expressed how the fellowship made her feel

A number of netizens reacted to Ini Edo’s photos on social media, as some made comments about her dressing

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, caused a lot of stir on social media after she shared photos from her visit to church.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star posted snaps of herself with a popular pastor, Jerry Eze.

In the snaps, the actress was seen looking all covered up in a long gown and scarf as she sat on the floor and posed beside the preacher.

Actress Ini Edo shares photos with Pastor Jerry Eze in church. Photos: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Ini explained in her caption that nothing makes her feel better than being in fellowship on the fire altar and experiencing God with the Elijah of this time.

She wrote:

“Nothing feels better than fellowship on the fire alter, experiencing God with the Elijah of our time and a blessing to this generation @realjerryeze .

2023… we go hard! What God cannot do, does not exist !”

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Ini Edo’s church photos

The actress’ church photos impressed a number of her fans on social media as they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

poshesteb:

"Testimonies jamming testimonies already in 2023."

mabusilicious:

"Wow! Wish I can have th privilege . What God can not do does not exist."

miracleseed4flattummy:

"What God cannot do it doesn't exist o, it can never ever exist o"

evely_nxx:

"Look at how descent u look in an all covered up dress. Stop showing too much skin, it irritates me as ur fan. May God remember u for good this year in Jesus mighty name Amen."

lj_fashionaccessories:

"We love it here ❤️❤️❤️ What GOD cannot do e no fit dey."

serendipityiee:

"How are you sitting so calmly, I would have been shivering! My papa ❤️"

vabankaracostumes:

"What God can't do does not exist "

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng