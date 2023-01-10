The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is weeding off bad operatives from its organisation in line with the federal government's stance on corruption

In a statement on Tuesday, January 10, the service said it has sacked four of its officers, sanctioned 32, and retired one

NIS' public relations officer, Tony Akuneme, said the actions were taken based on various degrees of offences committed by the concerned officers

The NIS said the measures were taken as part of efforts to rid the service of bad eggs in line with the federal government’s commitment to eradicate corruption, The Nation reports.

The NIS is taking a no-tolerance stance on corruption (Photo: @Atipsomnigeria)

Added to this, the NIS through its public relations officer, Tony Akuneme, said in a statement on Tuesday, January 10, that 14 personnel were demoted after appearing before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

However, Akuneme said four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, two were redeployed, 11 personnel got warning letters and one was retired compulsorily.

He went on to state that 11 operations of the service are still awaiting trial before the committee.

Part of his statement read:

“The Comptroller General of Immigration is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned.

“He is also urging members of public to be vigilant and support the Service to deliver more on its mandate."

