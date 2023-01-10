The London Metropolitan Police, United Kingdom, has said it is probing a 71-year-old man who was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Sunday on suspicion of forcing woman.

This is as controversy surrounded the arrest of the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was delayed by the Met Police at Heathrow Airport on Sunday for a few hours.

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, the DAAR Communications management explained that Dokpesi was in the UK in connection with the invitation extended to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by the British government to speak on the 2023 presidential elections.

It stated, ‘’Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane before other passengers disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

But responding to inquiries from Punch newspaper, about the reasons for Dokpesi’s arrest, the Met Police in an email did not mention the PDP chief’s name.

The mail read, “On Sunday, 8 January, a 71-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of rap*. The arrest relates to an allegation of rap* in August 2019. The man has been bailed, pending further enquiries, to a date in early April. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

“Please, note that we don’t confirm the identity of any person who has been arrested but not charged.”

