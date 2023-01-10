The governor of Rivers state has dropped his two cents regarding the forthcoming general elections

Governor Nyesom Wike noted that the 2023 elections will prove the political importance of Rivers state

Speaking further, Wike maintained he has refused to allow Rivers to be a dumping ground, where the people's interests are not taken into consideration

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has declared that the 2023 general elections will prove the strategic political importance of the state.

He said the state could not continue to be a dumping ground, where the interests of the people are considered inconsequential, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Wike speaks on 2023 elections in Rivers state, warns Atiku. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

PDP crisis: Wike speaks on 2023 elections in Rivers

Wike made this assertion on Monday, January 9, at Elele Civic Centre, venue of the flag-off of construction work on the Elele internal roads in Ikwerre Council.

He urged the people to understand that Rivers State stands very strong in the scheme of national affairs, which is why, according to him, it is expected that when the state gives anybody support, it should be reciprocated, The Sun newspaper report added.

Wike warns Atiku

Instead of people to address their minds to that reality, Wike said they were rather issuing political threats against the state.

He warned those issuing such threats in Abuja to have a rethink, else they would have problems.

Wike said Rivers State has remained the bedrock of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999, providing it with bulk of votes and logistics than any other PDP state in the country.

Wike speaks on 2023 elections

ALSO, the governor said some politicians have started mounting pressure on National Assembly to speedily pass the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) N500 billion budget.

He said:

"There is N500 billion budget for NDDC. Election is coming from February 25. Now, what the politicians have done is to put pressure on the National Assembly so that they will pass the N500 billion budget for NDDC.”

