Pension experts, administrators and managers will discuss risk management at an event

The experts will converge in an African country for two days where they will also discuss regulatory development in the industry

According to the organisers, the event will help unlock the $20 billion locked in the industry

Pension Experts will converge at one of Africa’s biggest events to discuss alternative investments, risk management, regulatory developments, and innovative investment strategies.

They are among pension-related topics to be examined at the 6th Pension Funds & Alternative Investments Africa 2023 (PIAFRICA2023) conference.

Key industry players to attend event

BusinessDay reports that the two-day event, which would take place in Mauritius, would commence on March 15, 2023.

According to the organiser, AME Trade, attendees would interface with key players in the industry and learn about the latest investment opportunities in the region.

The organisers to Legit.ng that the African pension industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with the total value of pension assets reaching over $200 billion.

According to them, Nigeria, in particular, has experienced rapid growth in its pension market, with assets totalling over $20 billion.

Opportunity for investors

They stated that the event presents a huge opportunity for investors and fund managers, and the conference will provide a platform for experts to discuss the latest developments and trends in the African pension market, with a focus on Nigeria.

They said:

“At the conference, attendees will have the chance to network with key players in the industry and learn about the latest investment opportunities in the region. The event will also cover a range of other topics related to pension funds and alternative investments, including risk management, regulatory developments, and innovative investment strategies.

The 2022 event, the PIAFRICA2022, was opened by the Minister of Financial Services & Good Governance, Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, in the presence of over 180 delegates from 16 African countries and over 40 speakers.

The minister t invited the audience to come and do business with Mauritius, which he described as a mature IFC that ticks all the boxes from an investor's perspective and a platform of choice for onward investments across the African continent.

Per the organisers, this year's conference is expected to be even bigger, with more collaborators, extended hot topics of the moment, more networking events, and a larger crowd coming from Africa and other parts of the world.

