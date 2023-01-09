Nigerians have been informed that buying a litre of petrol for N300 is reasonable compared to the price in other countries

Timipre Sylva, the country's junior minister of petroleum, says he doesn't mind buying a litre for that price even after he leaves office

Sylva, 58, is a former governor of oil-rich Bayelsa and the political leader of the ruling APC in the south-south state

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva on Monday, January 9, declared that he will be okay as a private citizen to buy a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol at N300 per litre.

Sylva, a former governor of oil-rich Bayelsa state, made the comment while presenting President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard in the petroleum sector under the media series organised by the ministry of information and culture.

Ex-governor Sylva says N300 for a litre of petrol is reasonable.

Source: Twitter

He affirmed that the cost of petrol in Nigeria is still low compared to what obtains in other countries of the world.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the product is already selling in parts of Nigeria at prices ranging from N179 to over N400 per litre depending on the location.

Sylva had been asked whether he would be comfortable buying at N300 per litre if he becomes a private citizen just like most Nigerians.

He said:

“If you ask me how I will feel as a private citizen to buy petroleum products at N300 per litre, frankly, if you as me, I will say I won’t feel bad knowing the actual situation.

“And if you compare Nigeria to other countries and you would also understand and you also convert N300 that you are talking about to other currencies, then, you would probably understand.

“You know a lot of you travel to the United Kingdom, a lot of you travel to the US. How much do you buy petroleum products? Even in Saudi Arabia and in Arab communities that produce crude oil.

“Convert it to what we are buy in Nigeria in terms of naira, you will find out that we are not really doing too badly.

“But unfortunately, we are still in a subsidized regime which all of us know and we have come to a national consensus now that this subsidy is not sustainable. But we will get there. Together, we will get there.”

Anti-sabotage group backs Tinubu over plan to remove fuel subsidy if elected

Meanwhile, a citizens-led anti-sabotage organisation under the aegis of The Natives has commended the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for his public declaration that he will remove fuel subsidy if elected as president.

The anti-sabotage group promised to stand by Tinubu to carry out the plan and hold him accountable to ensure he fulfils the promise if elected.

While speaking at a business luncheon in Lagos on Thursday, December 22, 2022, the APC presidential candidate promised to remove fuel subsidies if elected, no matter the length of protest by Nigerian workers.

Fuel scarcity: How The Natives monitored against sabotage nationwide

Legit.ng had earlier reported that The Natives defended Nigerians from being shortchanged by some cartels in the oil sector during the last fuel scarcity.

The group mobilised for a monitoring body across the country against saboteurs at the time.

The Natives, a citizens' joint action, comprises student bodies, youth groups, local communities, NGOs, CSOs and other interest groups.

