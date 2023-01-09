Not one member of the Oodua People's Congress was part of those involved in a clash with police officers in the Ojota area of Lagos state, Gani Adams has said

The Yoruba leader said that the news of the fracas in Ojota on Monday, January 9, came as a surprise to him

According to Adams, Nigeria needs to be restructured to full regional autonomy as it has always been the opinion of the OPC

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has dismissed as untrue the news that members of the Oodua People's Congress (OPC) were involved in the crisis that erupted in Ojota, Lagos on Monday, January 9.

Speaking on reports that members of the OPC were part of the groups that organized the rally, Adams said the Ojota rally came as a surprise to him.

Gani Adams has debunked claims that members of the OPC were in a clash with some police officers. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

In a statement signed by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, the Yoruba leader said that none of the members of the OPC was part of the crisis.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Let me clear the air on the crisis that had engulfed Ojota this morning, there were unconfirmed reports linking members of the OPC to the mayhem.

"I want to state it clearly that none of our members was at the scene of the incident.

"OPC is not against the liberation of the Yoruba race, however, it is a fact that the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race is an inalienable right of all Yoruba to champion self-determination.

"We are not part of the peaceful rally held in Ojota."

Further stating that the position of the OPC on regionalism is very clear, Adams noted that their belief is sacrosanct because that is what they are seeking at the moment.

He added:

"Nigeria should be restructured to full regional autonomy, where each region will be at liberty to operate at their own pace.

"It is unfortunate that the report was done in bad faith to discredit our organization.

"How can people be so mean to spread such sensitive information that OPC attacked the Yoruba nation agitators?

"Such information was wicked, mischievous, and uncalled for and could trigger a crisis and cause unnecessary disaffection between the OPC and sons and daughters of the Yoruba race.

"This was the fourth time that such information had been spread against the OPC and it is very sad and unfortunate that the purveyors of such inciting information are doing it in bad faith."

In addition, Adams urged members of the public not to be deceived by unconfirmed reports while stating that it is the sacred responsibility of the media to investigate any report before going to the press.

He said:

"Information at my disposal from the visual contents of happenings in Ojota indicated a peaceful rally that later went awry, leaving in its wake a bitter experience that led to the death of one of the Yoruba nation agitators.

"It is unfortunate that such crisis could lead to the such fracas that eventually claimed one life."

Security alert: Tension hits up in Lagos mainland as viral video of protesters, police clash emerge

The Lagos state police command confirmed the death of one unidentified person during a clash between protesters and police in Ojota.

It was gathered that the protesters were members of the Yoruba nation movement who had planned to stage a protest.

Further reports revealed that a police van was set ablaze by some suspected protesters during the clash.

UK’s heads of leading schools visit Nigeria to partner parents, schools in education fair

In other news, heads of leading secondary schools from the United Kingdom will be in Nigeria for an education fair.

The school heads want to seek further partnerships with parents and schools in Nigeria.

The organisers of the fair stated that Nigerian students bring in commendable work ethics.

Source: Legit.ng