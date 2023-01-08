Heads of leading secondary schools from the United Kingdom will be in Nigeria for an education fair

The school heads want to seek further partnerships with parents and schools in Nigeria

The organisers of the fair stated that Nigerian students bring in commendable work ethic

In what promises to be the largest Education Fair in 2023, heads and senior leaders from more than 20 boarding schools in the United Kingdom is visiting Lagos this January to “learn what parents are looking for” and develop “partnerships with schools."

The event tagged, "UK Boarding Schools Week" will hold at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday 14th January 2023.

Heads of School from UK visit Credit: izusek

Source: Getty Images

Participating schools

The event is organised by Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK's Department for International Trade.

The list includes Aldenham, Badminton, Bishop's Stortford College, Box Hill School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, CATS Global Schools, Cognita, David Game College, and Dean Close.

Others are Dulwich College, Fragomen, Haberdashers’ Monmouth and Malvern St James Girls' School.

Also, MPW Colleges, Nord Anglia Education, St. Andrew's College, Cambridge, TASIS, Truro High School for Girls, and Wycliffe College would be part of the fair.

Report say that the Head of Dean Close School, Bradley Salisbury stated that she looks forward to the Education Fair, according to her, promises to be remarkable.

Commenting on the high calibre of Nigerian students at his school, the Head of Cardiff Sixth Form College, Cambridge, Mark Brooks said Nigerian students "bring a work ethic that is very impressive.

Brooks said:

"They also contribute to the wider college community and they are always in the centre. Parents are currently planning places for their sons and daughters for September 2024 and beyond. But recently we have received a significant number of enquiries for September 2023 entry, and even quite a few for this January. Andy Williams, Head of Aldenham submitted that "A few schools can accommodate immediate joiners.”

“We would be happy to consider students for a January start on a case-by-case basis.” Stuart Ansell from Box Hill School spoke in a similar vein. As flexible as possible for January starts and short stays. London day schools such as Cognita can “take new starters at any time throughout the academic year.”

According to the organisers' statement, the highlight of the event will be a Friday evening networking reception with guest speaker Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria.

