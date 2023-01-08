The senior pastor of Remnant Christian Network in Makurdi, Benue state, surprised his followers with his recent revelation

Apostle Arome Osayi said he had a one-on-one confrontation with Satan for the first time in his life

The cleric gave a description of the extraterrestrial creature whom he said asked for his help in completing a project he was setting up in the UK

Apostle Arome Osayi, a Benue-based preacher, has shared his encounter with Satan, who according to him, is a beautiful creature.

The senior pastor of Remnant Christian Network in Makurdi, the state capital, said he had a one-on-one confrontation with Satan.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 7, the cleric claimed he was approached by Satan, who offered him worldly pleasures in exchange for his soul.

Apostle Arome Osayi said he told the devil his soul was not for sale. Photo credit: Apostle Arome Osayi

The post read in part:

"Recently, while on one of my missions trips in the United Kingdom, Satan appeared to me – for the first time in my life. His visage was neither grotesque nor Stygian. He was not looking like a gargoyle. He radiated with extraterrestrial beauty. He said he needed my help to help complete a project he was setting up in the UK."

The man of God said he was shown gold, money and other enticing things but he was able to overcome the temptation.

"By the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ I told Satan my soul was not for sale."

Osayi said this encounter made him search the scriptures to find answers why the devil would always try to negotiate God’s servants out of destiny, Nigerian Tribune reports.

According to him, the objective of Satan’s negotiations is singular: the damnation of the souls of men and women.

Solomon Buchi calls Beyonce, Cardi B, and others satanist

Meanwhile, relationship therapist Solomon Buchi called on all true Christians across all races to shun certain popular pop and rap music because they promote profanity and impiety.

Buchi, in a lengthy write-up shared on Twitter, slammed famous American singers like Beyonce, Cardi B, and Rihanna, tagging them as disciples of Satan.

The Life Coach also noted that there are rules to be followed in Christianity if one wants to be and stay a true believer.

Source: Legit.ng