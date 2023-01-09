Popular media personality Nedu has found love again, one year after leaving his wife over cheating allegations

The OAP shared photos of his new lover on his page, with her face shielded to an extent

Mixed reactions have taken over social media but most Nigerians remembering his previous ordeal seem to be happy for him

Popular on-air personality Nedu has sparked reactions on social media over his newfound relationship.

Recall that Legit.ng reported about a year ago that the comedian divorced his wife after finding out their first son isn't his.

OAP Nedu shows off new lover on Instagram Photo credit: @nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

After several months, Nedu finally summoned up the courage to show off his new yet to be identified lover.

In the photos shared on his page, the woman's face was shielded, perhaps in a bid to conceal her identity.

Nedu appears to already be head over heels in love as he declared his lover the queen of his castle.

He however disabled comments on his page, to ward off trolls and unsolicited comments.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

Nedu's post made the rounds on social media, and as expected, different opinions took over social media.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

gracetee235:

"Baba don upgrade "

adebisi2_:

"Congratulations to him...The ex wife did him strong thing by giving him a child that wasn't his."

just__amaka__:

"Na who love deep go cry harder "

asangba_jenny:

"Funny how people think, this woman cheated on him, and he found out that his son is not his after carrying out DNA test. Congratulations to him."

sharon.o.maxwell:

"Man has moved on so fast,I pray the ex wife moves on fast too."

justdanza.4:

"If a woman move on like this we will not hear the end of it"

notinyourimagination:

"Everyone deserves happiness congrats boss ❤️"

iamkellyeazy1:

"E be like, before men dey divorced, Dem dey always one spare key for ground, just in case."

Source: Legit.ng