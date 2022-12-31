Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been described as a very peaceful man who ought to be a pope but found himself in politics

A Nigerian lawyer, Azibaola Robert, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a peaceful man who deserved to be elected to become Pope.

In a New Year message on Saturday, December 31, Roberts noted that Jonathan is the most peaceful man he has ever come across who found himself in politics.

In the touching message, the Nigerian legal practitioner noted that Jonathan was so calm in nature and disposition that "he taught peace how to be peaceful".

He prayed that in 2023, the former Nigerian leader will find peace in his heart and laughter all around him.

He said:

"Happy New Year, everyone.

"I hope this year brings us the best of success in our worthy labours and endeavours.

"This year, I want to specially wish one man, the most peaceful man in the universe I have ever known who ought to be a candidate as a Pope but found himself in politics instead.

"My brother and confidant, President Goodluck Jonathan, a very peaceful New Year.

"You that teach peace how to be peaceful, shall not be a candidate for sorrow today and ever.

"And as always, you shall find peace in your heart and wherever you go.

"Thank you now and tomorrow for your profound impact on my family and all of us under your tutelage.

"Happy New Year, sir. Peace and laughter be with you always."

2023: After Peter Obi’s visit, Jonathan speaks on Nigeria’s next president, makes strong revelation

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had applauded the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who he said was the first presidential candidate to lead a delegation to visit him.

The courtesy visit to Jonathan’s home in Yenagoa took place before Obi’s rally in Bayelsa State on Friday, December 23.

Jonathan speaks on Obi's visit, tasks him ahead of the 2023 election While commending Obi for his cultured public utterances, the ex-president urged him to make the unity of Nigeria his priority if elected as president.

