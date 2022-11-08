Relationship therapist Solomon Buchi has called on all true Christain across all races to shun certain popular pop and rap music because they promote profanity and impiety

Buchi, in a lengthy write-up shared on Twitter, slammed famous American singers like Beyonce, Cardi B, and Rihanna tagging them as disciples of Satan

The recently separated Life Coach also noted in his tweets that there are rules to be followed in Christianity if one wants to be and stay a true believer

Popular relationship therapist and social commentator Solomon Buchi recently triggered an outburst of reactions online with a series of tweets he shared slamming famous pop stars and the type of music they create.

Buchi, in his tweets, called on all Christians worldwide to shun and stop listening to famous American pop artists like Beyonce, Cardi B, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Life coach Solomon Buchi slams American singer Beyonce as Satanic tells followers to stop listening to her music. Photo credit: @solomonbuchi/Beyonce

Source: Instagram

The relationship coach noted that these singers, through their music, promote profanity against the bible and impiety while also portraying symbols of spiritual murkiness.

However, Solomon Buchi's comments stirred many people's emotions, and some even went as far as digging up the life coach's old tweets where he disclosed that he was a fan of Beyonce and her style of music.

See below Solomon Buchi's tweets calling Beyonce a follower of Satanism:

In another tweet, he spoke about the necessity of following the laid-down rules of Christianity:

See how netizens reacted to Solomon Buchi's tweets about Beyonce, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj promoting Satanic music:

@Onwamma01:

"So you won't wear designer wears like Versace that has the head of Medusa as part of its insignia or other famous ones cos they support Beyonce too?"

@Funmisheun:

"This is apt. It amazes me how many don't see anything bad in listening to worldly music as such. I have never been a fan of those musicians and never will I. We need to be very deliberate about what we allow into our minds as believers. We are all products of influence."

@Bishop_Of_Peace:

"Thank you for this. Some Nigerian artists are on the same table. Their lyrics is full of Nyash, s*x, cassava, cucumber etc. Just lyrically dirty. The dance steps, be like worm weh deh suffer torment of fire."

@orangeandmaroo:

"This one wants attention and engagement."

@Suzanofthewest:

"A Christian should have no business listening to Cardi B, Naira Marley, Nicki. Good talk."

@BeSpecialAlways:

"Those aren't lyrics, but come from a poem in which it finishes talking about relying on God. Now, why don't you also know the poem that was used in Lemonade where Beyoncé talks about being reliant on Jesus? Too busy thinking menses equate to dirtiness although it's life-creating."

