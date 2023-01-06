A police officer has just been murdered in cold blood following a gun battle between the force and bandits

The sad incident which occurred in the Nunku town, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state has left many devastated

Meanwhile, the police command in Nasarawa state which confirmed the sad development has urged residents to assist the Force with information that would terminate the attacks of bandits in the state

A police inspector, Yusuf Jafaru, has been killed during a gun duel that ensued between police officers and bandits along the Akwanga-Jos road in Nasarawa state.

The Punch reported that the incident which also led to the death of two bandits occurred on Wednesday night, January 4th, in Nunku town, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The Nasarawa state police command has lost one of its men during a gun battle. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

What really happened

The gunmen in their numbers opened fire on five police officers who were on patrol in the area.

The deceased officer

The corpse of the deceased officer who was killed in the line of duty was deposited at the General Hospital, Akwanga while the corpses of the bandits were dumped at the police station in Akwanga town.

Police give accurate information on what really happened

Confirming the incident to The Punch in Lafia on Friday, January 6, the police public relations officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel said,

“What happened in Akwanga was that on January 4, 2023, at about 9 pm, our police personnel deployed to Akwanga-Jos road precisely around Nunku were attacked by some hoodlums.

“They were, however, repelled by the police operatives. Two of the attackers were gunned down but unfortunately, one police inspector paid the supreme price.

“Consequently, police personnel and re-enforcement were deployed to the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, and we are working round the clock to track down the surviving hoodlums because as two of them were gunned down, others scampered into the forest with gunshot wounds.”

Police task residents

While calling on members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, the PPRO appealed to residents of Akwanga, Nunku, and adjourning areas to be on the lookout for people nursing gunshot injury and report such persons to the nearest police station.

