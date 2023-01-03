Four deadly terrorists have been killed by Nigerian troops of Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna state

This development was confirmed by Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami through a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja

According to Danmadami, the terrorists had engaged the troops in a serious gun duel which further led to the recovery of ammunition

On Tuesday, January 3rd, troops of Operation Forest Sanity eliminated four terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition as well as other items in two encounters in Kaduna State.

Major-General Musa Danmadami, Director, Defence Media Operations, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja, PM News reported.

Troops kill four terrorists and recovered weapons in Kaduna Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

What really happened

Danmadami said the troops had on Sunday, January 1st and Monday, January 2nd, responded to distress calls of bandits’ attacks at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists in a gunfight and neutralised two, recovering one AK 47-rifle.

Danmadami revealed further how troops trapped and killed the terrorists

He added that troops had also on Tuesday, carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village, in the same local government area and neutralised two terrorists.

Items, weapons recovered

According to him, troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 51 (7.62mm) special ammunition, five mobile phones, one cutlass, two motorcycles and the sum of N206,000, The Punch report added.

He stated thus:

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

