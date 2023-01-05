There is a new revelation regarding the use of public facilities in the Rivers state, a few months before the general election

This is as the leadership of the PDP in the state disclosed it paid a total of N95 million for the use of public facilities

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts are in Ibadan, Oyo state to drum support for the reelection bid of Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the G-5 governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has paid a total of N95 million for the use of public facilities in Rivers State for its open-door campaigns for the 2023 elections.

The party said the payment is in compliance with the precautionary requirement of payment of N5 million per venue for use of government’s facilities for campaign as stipulated by Executive Order 21 signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Rivers PDP attacks Wike with fresh claims.

Source: Twitter

PDP claims

Chairman of the Publicity and Communications Committee of the Consolidation of the New Rivers Vision Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, January 5, PM News reported.

He added that consequently, the party has received an official approval from the office of the Commissioner for Education, Professor Prince Chinedum Mbom entitling it to use facilities owned by the State.

PDP releases letter

Letter of approval issued to PDP by Rivers State Ministry of Education to use it facilities after paying a total sum of N95 Million in obedience to Executive Order 21, Vanguard added.

Part of the letter conveyed to the PDP in Rivers State reads:

“I hereby acknowledge receipt of your deposit of the total sum of Ninety-five million naira (N95, 000,000. 00) only into the State Government account, being the required precautionary deposit for the use of your indicated public schools’ facilities in Rivers State.

”Sir, Sequel to your compliance with the directive as contained in our letter dated 6th December, 2022, I hereby convey to you, my approval of your request for the use of State-owned schools’ facilities as indicated in the annexure to your application.”

The PDP noted that with the notice which shows proof of its compliance with the dictates of Executive Order 21, it is now ready to commence open-air campaigns.

“Prior to this time, we have publicly indicated as a responsible political party that the PDP shall comply with the dictates of Executive Order 21.

“Now, that we have received appropriate authorization, following full compliance with the order, we are prepared to commence open air campaigns in Rivers State.

“Similarly, we attaching a photocopy of the letter of approval to show proof that the PDP is not above the law. While thanking Rivers people for their undying support for our great party, we assure them that our candidates will fulfill promises made to the electorate.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has met, and gone ahead to surpass promises made to the people to pursue a clear vision that is transforming the State into the home of infrastructure.

“Siminalayi Fubara and all our candidates will consolidate on the dividends of democracy that are being delivered by the PDP. This is our pledge to the masses.”

