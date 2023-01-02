Ikedi Ohakim is the latest victim of the deadly unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region of the country

The former governor of Imo state was said to have escaped by the whiskers, but some of his police guards were not lucky

Four of them were killed by the rampaging gunmen while Ohakim's driver maneuvered his way out of the attack

Mbano - Unknown gunmen on Monday, January 2 attacked a convoy of a former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, and killed four of his police orderlies in the process.

The Punch newspaper reports that Ohakim’s convoy was attacked at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano local government area of the state.

According to the report, Ohakim who escaped by the whiskers had his backup vehicle bombed, leading to the death of the policemen.

Ohakim was said to bee with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen struck.

A source close to the ex-governor disclosed that it took the bravery of the driver of Ohakim for him to escape.

The source said:

“His excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

“Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him burnt.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Simon Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed following the alleged invasion of unknown shooters in the southeast.

Ohanaeze said it had identified Ekpa who is based in Finland. as being responsible for current killings in Imo, Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

Soludo vows to stop sit-at-home in Anambra, calls Simon Ekpa a mad man

On his part, Anambra governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, recently, vowed to stop the weekly sit-at-home trend in the state that had continued for months.

Soludo, who spoke on the 2022 Public Servants Day, described Ekpa, the organiser of the last sit-at-home, as “a madman in Finland.”

He said it was only in Anambra that the order was not obeyed, adding that the trend will be completely abolished by next year.

Source: Legit.ng