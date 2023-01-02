The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock visited Nigerian in December 2022 on a humanitarian visit

During her time in Borno, Baerbock interacted with some members of resettled Ngarannam community in Mafa local government area

But, what caught the eye was the minister's security details who accompanied her to the northeast state

Twitter - Germany's federal minister for foreign affairs, Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock visited Borno state in December 2022 with heavily-armed security details which raised eyebrows.

The head of the German federal foreign office and a member of the cabinet of Germany was in the northeast state to interact with some resettled members of Ngarannam community in Mafa local government area of Borno state.

Photos of the German foreign minister with Governor Zulum and her security details. Photo credit: @Murtalaibin

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the German government has assisted the Borno state government in resettling some displaced persons.

Baerbock reiterated the commitment of the German government to continue to support those affected by the insurgency to rebuild their livelihood.

Also speaking at the interaction session, Governor Babagana Zulum said the Ngarannam community was one of the eight communities that benefited from interventions from the German government.

While her visit was on humanitarian mission, the security details of Baerbock raised some eyebrows in Nigeria.

Abdullahi Murtala, a researcher and reporter with Human Angle media shared the photos on his Twitter page on December 26, 2022.

He wrote:

“German Foreign Minister BKA/ASE protection details in Borno, with what appears to be the HK G36.”

Nigerians react to German minister's security details

The post by Murtala triggered a flurry of comments by Nigerians, with some expressing shock at foreign security personnel on Nigerian soil.

Nnamdi Chife wrote:

“Quite strange...the DSS and Army SF ought to provide security for foreign dignitaries.”

Akwuobi Chukwudi wrote:

“As you guys see them there, they have information well afar as 10km radius, you think it’s about the shooting? It’s about the information they are working with. They can withstand heat from the next one or two hours.”

Olamide Gregory

“Rhodium is what Germany came to collect and its in mineable quantities in Sambisa forest axis ..hence d terrorist activity to scare people away from coming closer and d large number of NGOs claiming to bring relief while carrying the minerals away.”

Mahmud Musa wrote:

“I feel this is an insult. The United Nations Secretary General came and his security details were not this armed to teeth. Some Europeans feel that they are better than others.”

