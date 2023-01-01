A prominent chieftain of the APC in Jigawa state, Ahmed Gumel, has dumped the party over internal conflict and members' disunity

Jigawa, Jigawa - Ahmed Gumel, a former deputy governor of Jigawa state, has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gumel, who was a governorship aspirant of the APC in the 2022 primary in the state, cited intra-party conflict and members' disunity as his reason for leaving the party, Independent reported.

Why APC chieftain dumps Tinubu in northern state

The APC stalwart made this known in a letter directed to the APC chairman, stating his respect and regard for the party.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m constrained to take this decision due to the obvious intra-party conflict, disunity and lack of commitment and confidence in the party stalwarts towards the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.”

Prior to the 2015 election, the politician had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC.

Although Gumel did not disclose his next political move, there are insinuations that he may return to the PDP, the party he left in 2015.

He is leaving the APC at the time it was alleged that some governors of the party held a secret meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, in Dubai.

Also, Gumel's resignation could threaten the chances of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in Jigawa state, if his allegation that some party leaders in the state lack commitment and confidence towards the success of the party in the 2023 election.

