As is their tradition, many Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have released their prophecies for the New Year 2023.

Legit.ng curates a list of the prophecies released by some of the prominent pastors in the country.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye prays into the New Year during the crossover watch night church service at the Redemption Camp on Lagos Ibadan highway on January 1, 2014. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's 2023 prophecies

Below is a summarised list of Pastor Adeboye's prophecies which were released during the church’s crossover service at the RCCG headquarters on Saturday, December 31.

The world will relatively be at peace in 2023

Weather will be more erratic but will be very nice in some places

Many troublemakers will lose the ability to make trouble this year

“Few balloons will be deflated this year.

“There will be a bit of wealth transfer"; 2023 is a year of many opportunities

Primate Elijah Ayodele

Some of the prophecies by Primate Elijah Ayodele, the General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, were about the 2023 general election.

Nigeria's economy will improve if the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, wins the presidency

Nigeria will be a little better if the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wins

If the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wins, his government will favour the poor whereas the rich would be complaining

Northerners and some high-ranking APC members will betray Tinubu

Massive protest against Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwakwanso

Satguru Maharaj ji

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, prophecied that Tinubu stands a better chance of winning the forthcoming presidential poll.

During his 75th birthday celebration on Wednesday, December 21, Maharaj ji said Tinubu will defeat other contenders.

Rev Jerry Nwachukwu

The Senior Pastor of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, Rev Jerry Nwachukwu, predicted Peter Obi will win in 2023.

He released the New Year prophetic declaration in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, tagged, "Life, Fully Alive".

He said there will be stiff resistance by the powers that be to subvert the people's choice, but Nigerian youths will stop them."

The cleric said Tinubu will not win.

Source: Legit.ng