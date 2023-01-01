From Pastor Adeboye to Primate Ayodele: List of Major 2023 Prophecies Released by Prominent Nigerian Pastors
As is their tradition, many Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have released their prophecies for the New Year 2023.
Legit.ng curates a list of the prophecies released by some of the prominent pastors in the country.
Pastor Enoch Adeboye's 2023 prophecies
Below is a summarised list of Pastor Adeboye's prophecies which were released during the church’s crossover service at the RCCG headquarters on Saturday, December 31.
- The world will relatively be at peace in 2023
- Weather will be more erratic but will be very nice in some places
- Many troublemakers will lose the ability to make trouble this year
- “Few balloons will be deflated this year.
- “There will be a bit of wealth transfer"; 2023 is a year of many opportunities
Primate Elijah Ayodele
Some of the prophecies by Primate Elijah Ayodele, the General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, were about the 2023 general election.
- Nigeria's economy will improve if the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, wins the presidency
- Nigeria will be a little better if the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wins
- If the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wins, his government will favour the poor whereas the rich would be complaining
- Northerners and some high-ranking APC members will betray Tinubu
- Massive protest against Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwakwanso
Satguru Maharaj ji
The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, prophecied that Tinubu stands a better chance of winning the forthcoming presidential poll.
During his 75th birthday celebration on Wednesday, December 21, Maharaj ji said Tinubu will defeat other contenders.
Rev Jerry Nwachukwu
The Senior Pastor of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, Rev Jerry Nwachukwu, predicted Peter Obi will win in 2023.
He released the New Year prophetic declaration in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, tagged, "Life, Fully Alive".
He said there will be stiff resistance by the powers that be to subvert the people's choice, but Nigerian youths will stop them."
The cleric said Tinubu will not win.
