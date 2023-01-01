Nigerians have been advised to take back their country from their oppressors in this new year 2023

Uba A Michael, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta state says voting in the right leaders is one of the key ways to experiencing a turn around

He also stated that the new year offers an opportunity for citizens to actively participate in political activities to secure their future

FCT, Abuja - A good governance advocate, Chief (Hon.) Uba A. Michael has urged Nigerians to take the 2023 elections very seriously, stressing that an any mistake made now will keep them in another four years of economic uncertainty.

Uba said this in his new year message to Nigerians on New Year’s eve in his Abuja office during a chat with journalists including a Legit.ng reporter.

Chief (Hon.) Uba A. Michael urged Nigerians to take the 2023 elections very seriously.

Source: Facebook

The former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta state known for his stance on good governance, said Nigerians at all levels are not finding it funny and voting in the right leaders is one of the key ways to experiencing a turn around in the fortune of the country.

Michael who is also the UBACLE Group Chairman, said:

“Nigerians have not had it this bad before. Prices of almost everything have gone beyond the roof and you wonder how people are coping.

“From the Naira being at a disadvantageous position against the dollar, to petrol now selling at above N200 per litre, the Nigerian economy has really dealt with a lot of Nigerians in recent times, and one way to correct this is by electing the right leaders.

“My message to Nigerians as we enter this election year is that the first step to achieving a better Nigeria is by getting the PVC. If you want to change the way things are now, arm yourself with your PVC and come out to vote on election day.

“I urge Nigerians to keep hope alive, as I believe that it will not remain like this forever. When things get as bad as they can get, the only other available option is to start getting better.

“So I wish Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year and urge them to get ready to take back the country from those who have hijacked it and have turned to oppressors.”

Ethnic oil politics impedes development in Niger Delta, says Dr Akpanobong

On his part, a former member of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly and founder of St. Athanasius hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong has pointed at ethnic oil politics as a contributing factor to the underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region.

Dr. Akpanobong made the point while hosting journalists from the region recently in an interview session in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, representatives to the Niger Delta Development Commission are usually not selected on the ideal basis of experience and knowledge, but on the sentiment of who claims to have oil in their backyard.

Jack-Rich seeks inclusion of Nigeria, AU in G-20 for accelerated economic growth in Africa

Meanwhile, Tein Jack-Rich CON, a former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the United States to fast-track the process to admit Nigeria and African Union into the membership of group of 20 (G-20) to enhance regional development.

Jack-Rich who is the president and founder of Belema Oil, Nigeria's indigenous oil company, made the call recently on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington D.C, United States during an engagement with US Association of Mayors.

Jack-Rich was in Washington D.C in one of the sub sections with US mayors told world leaders that inclusion of AU and Nigeria in G-20 is one thing Africa needs at this moment.

