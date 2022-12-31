As the year 2022 come to an end, Nigeria's chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor, has bagged an award

The award was handed to the chief of defence staff for his commitment and professionalism infused into the Nigerian Military

According to the organisers of the award, the defence chief moved a step further by confronting the Boko Haram terrorists, IPOB, bandits and other criminal elements across the country

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has bagged an award of excellence as Man of the Year 2022 ending on Saturday, December 31.

The award was conferred on the CDS by the media platform, News Headquarters Publisher Services.

Nigeria's chief of defence staff has been honoured with the 2022 Man of the Year award. Photo: Defence Headquarters

In a statement signed by its Publisher, Gena Lubem, the company said the award is in recognition of Irabor's track record of selfless service, professionalism and undiluted transparency introduced into the Nigerian military through the Defence Headquarters.

Lubem said these track records listed were infused into the dynamic nature of making Nigeria safer and much more habitable by the citizens and other categories of residents.

His words:

"The CDS has restored discipline amongst the officers and staff, he equally moved a step further by confronting the Boko Haram terrorists, IPOB, bandits, insurgents and other criminals that constituted a wedge to the overall growth of the country as was contemplated by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Good wishes for the CDS

"We wish to thank him immensely for coordinating and sustaining all the actions, programmes, efforts and special projects that have accounted for the liberation of communities and the return of peace across Nigeria.

"We are optimistic that by injecting hard work, perseverance, renewed commitment and effective deployment of material and human resources, to carry out his assigned responsibilities, he has equally indelibly placed your precious name on the sands of time in service to nation and mankind."

The organiser added that the award will be bestowed on the CDS on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

