An associate professor at the Kwararafa University in Wukari, Taraba state said that CDS Lucky Irabor has shown that ending banditry is possible

Nasir Alkali noted that the greatest weapon needed in the fight against banditry is cooperation with all security agencies

According to Alkali, it is important for the media to join hands in the bid to end all forms of criminality across the country

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has been commended for coordinating the Armed Forces' operations in the country's defence.

This was stated in an interview granted to the media on the efforts of the security agencies in addressing the challenges confronting the country.

Nasir Alkali, a security expert and an associate professor at the Kwararafa University in Wukari, Taraba state, stated that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has displayed a grasp of issues concerning tackling the security issues in the country.

Nasir Alkali said believes that once there is synergy and collaboration, the result is the elimination of bandits. Photo: Defence Headquarters

He said he has watched the Armed Forces' renewed efforts in handling the country's security issues closely and observed that it has recently engaged in joint operations, which has yielded tangible results.

This, he said is unlike in times past when leadership was missing in the Armed Forces operations that affected the operational effectiveness of the security agencies in tackling the security threats in the country.

Alkali cited the example of banditry and how the security agencies missed the opportunity in the past to nip the threat in the bud due to a lack of collaboration.

His words:

"The issue of banditry ought to have been dealt with long ago. But again, we are aware of the situation where the security agencies acted in isolation with no collaboration. Its operations were politicized, allowing the bandits to advance and gather momentum."

“I recall that I made mention of the need for collaboration between the Armed Forces and that the Chief of Defence Staff as the head of the Armed Forces is expected to drive this initiative towards achieving results.

"That didn't happen in the previous era. However, I am glad that General Irabor took the initiative by rejigging the Armed Forces operations with an emphasis on collaboration. This is indeed the game changer."

Coordination of Armed Forces operations

He also stated that recent events regarding how the Armed Forces operations have been coordinated and the various security threats in the country would soon be a thing of the past.

When asked about the effectiveness of the Armed Forces in internal security operations across the county, he stated that the operations of the Armed Forces are notable and responsible for the gains in addressing issues such as kidnapping, separatist agitations and other security challenges.

He added:

"In some quarters, it has been advocated that the Armed Forces have no business in internal security operations. Of course, that is from a position of ignorance. The Armed Forces' involvement in internal security operations has been commendable.

“Those of us in the academia understand that without the military's involvement, it would have been a horrible case in the country. We should encourage rather than criticize the military’s involvement in internal security operations.

“We must understand that the military's involvement in internal security operations has saved the country from disaster. I have always mentioned at various forums that the present security architecture implemented by the Chief of Defense Staff is robust. He has also provided purposeful leadership in ways too numerous to mention.”

Alkali opined that with the recent coordination and efforts of the Armed Forces, the security challenges in the country would be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said:

“The indices are there for all to see, and I couldn't agree less that there is a new vigour in the operations of the Armed Forces. The Chief of Defence Staff should not rest on his oars until victory is achieved.”

