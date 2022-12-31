Goodluck Jonathan is on a mission to help Nigeria fast-track its growth and development in all sectors

Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state - Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Saturday, December 31, urged fellow citizens to get involved in humanitarian services in a bid to generate national development.

Jonathan said this during the 10th anniversary of the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation (GDF) held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

He explained that humanitarian services will bring about meaningful contributions to society on the part of the masses.

Jonathan believes humanitarian services will fast-track Nigeria's growth (Photo: Goldcoast Developmental Foundation)

Represented by a former military governor and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Jonathan lauded the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation initiated by the Barr Moses Oruaze Dickson, a younger brother to the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson.

The former president hailed the founders, partners, and management of GDF for their selflessness, adding that their interventions in health, education, and strategic youth development are worthy of recommendations and emulation.

His words:

"Your impact in your focus areas of health, education and strategic youth development are worthy of recommendation. I encouraged you to continue in this worthy venture of service to humanity.

"The initiative like the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, which plays a contributory role to government in providing various service are needed more than ever to meet our developmental aspiration.

"This is why we call on the well meaning citizens to support and participate in humanitarian services in different spheres.

"This is one way to make ourselves relevant and contribute meaningfully to the growth of society. Let me again congratulate the founder, partners and volunteers of Goldcoast for sustaining the legacy of Mama Goldcoast within the last 10 years."

On his part, Governor Douye Diri, represented by the commissioner for information, Ayuba Doba, called on people to emulate the virtues of the foundation's founder, Barr. Moses Oruaze Dickson.

The Bayelsa state governor noted:

"He has kept this vision alive for a decade, if you cannot encourage him, don't kill it. We are calling on the young ones to emulate Barr. Moses Oruaze Dickson. This is not the only family where we have mothers but the thought of doing what he has done is a wonderful thing.

"I want to encourage you, please don't rest on your oars. Your government as you know will always stand by you. You did a wonderful job partnering with the many people, NGOs and even government during the flood, I was a witness to what you did and I want to encourage you keep doing more."

Ex-president Jonathan reveals reasons for corruption in civil service

Jonathan revealed that the reason behind embezzlement in the civil service is caused by the uncertainty in the welfare after retirement from service.

Jonathan stated this at the book launch of the former Chaplain of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel, Obioma Onwuzurumba, on Tuesday, December 6.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the event also saw the commissioning of the Day-Care Centre in celebration of the 73rd birthday anniversary of Onwuzurumba.

