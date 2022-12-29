Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not resting on his to ensure the prosecution of killer cops in Lagos state

The Lagos state governor visited the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, calling for more stern actions against errant officers

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier vowed that his government will ensure justice for victims of such dastardly acts

FCT, Abuja - Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, December 29 met with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba at the Force Headquarters, Abuja over the recent extra-judicial killings by trigger-happy cops in the state and seeking appropriate prosecution.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu and IGP Baba discussed amongst other things, possible avenues to achieve speedy justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pose for a picture with IGP Baba after the meeting. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

CSP Adejobi stated that the IGP reassured the governor that the cases would be meticulously pursued until deserved justice is served.

He said the IGP also stressed that the Force is working with the Attorney-General of Lagos State to ensure that the offenders are diligently prosecuted in courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as deterrence to others.

Part of the statement read:

“The governor promised to support the police in making sure that justice is served in the extant case and to collaborate with the police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the police.

“He similarly stressed that his administration will partner with the police to carry out refresher courses, training, retraining, and other evaluation processes for police officers in all facets of policing duties.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasized the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, etc., to curb excessive use of powers and boost good police-citizen relationships.”

The statement added that the IGP charged all officers to imbibe absolute respect for rule of law and the fundamental rights of all persons, stressing that it is the crux and fulcrum of policing services.

IGP reveals punishment for police officer arrested for killing Bolanle Raheem in Lagos

Legit.ng had earlier reported that IGP Baba recommended the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, the officer responsible for the killing of a young Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

This was disclosed in a statement released by CSP Adejobi, on Wednesday, December 28.

ASP Vandi, a rogue officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos state police command, shot Raheem dead on Sunday, December 25.

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands N5 billion for slain pregnant lawyer's family

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it will demand at least N5 billion compensation for the family of Mrs. Raheem.

The association also said it will monitor the trial of ASP Vandi, who shot and killed Mrs. Raheem in Lagos on Christmas Day.

NBA Lagos branch member and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), in a statement on Thursday, December 29, said he was appointed to lead the monitoring team.

Source: Legit.ng