Anambra, Ihiala - There is currently unease, tension, and uncertainty in Ihiala community of Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, as unknown hoodlums set the divisional police headquarters in the area on fire.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 28, 2022; when gunmen, in their numbers, reportedly stormed the Divisional headquarters, shoot sporadically, and scared police officers on duty, before setting the building on fire.

The Anambra state police command is yet to confirm the incident or issue a statement concerning the incident. Photo: Force HQ

The motive behind the development could not be known at the time of filing this report.

It was not also clear whether the hoodlums went away with police ammunition; but it was gathered that the inferno destroyed the building, property, and official documents worth several millions of naira.

Anambra police command yet to confirm incident

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Anambra State Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, neither took his call nor responded to the text message sent to his line concerning the development.

Meanwhile, a former President General of Ihiala Progress Union (IPU), Chief Okey Chukwu, confirmed the development to Legit.ng.

A member of the Ihiala royal cabinet, who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, also confirmed the development.

