Aminu Jaji says the APC-led government under President Buhari cannot be blamed for the insecurity in Nigeria

The APC chieftain said the problem was inherited and his party has tried in the area of securing the country

Jaji urged Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, saying he will make Nigeria and Nigerians very proud

Gusau, Zamfara state - The director of contact and mobilisation for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council for the North West, Aminu Jaji, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has made a lot of effort to curb insecurity.

Speaking during a press briefing in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, Jaji said the ruling party inherited the insecurity facing the country and therefore cannot be blamed for it, The Punch reports.

He stated that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmad Tinubu insecurity will tackle the issue of insecurity appropriately if he is elected as Nigeria's next president in 2023. According to him, Tinubu will make this his number one priority.

Jaji, an ex-Zamfara state governorship aspirant in 2019 under the APC, said:

“We know that the security challenges were inherited by the APC-led government and the party has done everything within its power to tackle the problem."

He expressed optimism that his party would win the forthcoming 2023 election in the states and at the federal level.

Tinubu reveals his plan for kidnappers, bandits

Meanwhile, Tinubu had earlier promised to put an end to the issue of banditry and kidnapping if elected as president in the 2023 election

He made the promise while addressing the party faithful at the APC presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on Tuesday, December 13.

Tinubu assured the mammoth crowd that gathered to receive him that he has the capacity to bring an end to the insecurity hunting the state.

Atiku pledges to address insecurity in Katsina

Just like his opponent, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, said the insecurity in Nigeria will be a thing of the past if he is elected the next president of the country.

He said:

"I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities if elected."

He noted that PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party's candidates in the 2023 general elections.

