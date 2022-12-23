Nigerians across the globe have been assured of a secured nation before the swearing-in of a new president in 2023

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the chief of Army staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, on Thursday, December 22

Yahaya said the president has given a marching order to the Nigeria military to work with the availabe military eqipment to secure Nigeria

The chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over a secured nation in 2023.

Yahaya said that there will be an improved security situation in the country before the president leaves office on May 29, 2023.

Lt General Farouk Yahaya has said that President Buhari will hand over a secured Nigeria to his successor. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reports that Yahaya while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 231 trainees of the 2nd batch of NAOWA Youth Development Project in Abuja, confirmed Nigeria will be better secured in 2023.

His words:

“Now our security situation is improving and we are not relenting. The marching order, of Mr President, is for us to improve the security situation so that he can hand over a nation better secured.

“That is why we are marching on along with other security agencies. You can see the results and there will be no letdown. All hands are on deck."

Yahaya noted that with the equipment and other enabled weaponry provided by the present administration, the Nigerian Army is cooperating with other security agencies to surmount the security challenges across the country.

He said:

"With the support of all good and well-meaning Nigerians, we will even improve on the security situation and set the stage for the conduct of a peaceful 2023 general elections adding, “We are almost there."

