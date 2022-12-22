Ex-agitators of the oil-rich Niger Delta region now have an opportunity to be experts in modern computing

This is due to an initiative of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency

The latest deal adds to the list of strategic engagements embarked upon by the Maj-Gen Ndiomu-led amnesty programme

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) has secured an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) deal for ex-agitators of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Maj-Gen Ndiomu (rtd) interacting with the NITDA boss, Kashifu Inuwa during the visit. Photo credit: @NITDANigeria

Source: Twitter

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the PAP media team on Thursday, December 21, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has agreed to grant special concessions to qualified ex-agitators by offering them scholarships in ICT training.

The latest deal struck by Ndiomu in his quest to reposition the PAP was disclosed during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, in Abuja recently.

As a follow-up, the management of NITDA is expected to set up an inter-agency committee that engages ex-agitators in the new digital world.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

At the meeting with NITDA, Gen. Ndiomu presented a bouquet of requests to the agency, including employment, digital training or scholarship opportunities for ex-agitators within the ambit of the ICT world.

Responding, the Director-General of NITDA acceded to the various requests made by the interim administrator.

He said:

“We shall work with you to ensure you succeed in your assignment. We shall therefore set up an inter-agency committee which will serve as a bridge between NITDA and PAP.

“It will equally serve as a warehouse of information on digital training opportunities. Potential trainees would have easy and seamless access to the opportunities open to them.”

He added that the train-the-trainer, one of its flagship digital training programmes, would be of immense benefit to ex-agitators as it offers them the opportunity to earn monthly stipends while improving on their digital skills as trainers.

According to him, graduates of NITDA training programmes will be provided with the necessary tools to compete with their counterparts elsewhere as global digital entrepreneurs or global employees.

Amnesty boss urges support of traditional rulers to reform programme

Recall that Maj-Gen Ndiomu (rtd) recently sought the cooperation and support of traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region for the reform of the intervention programme.

Gen. Ndiomu, who noted that the monarchs command enormous influence, which they can deploy to propagate the new policy direction, assured that his policy direction is aimed at ensuring that the programme becomes more impactful to the actual beneficiaries.

He stated this when he hosted the traditional rulers under the aegis of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs in Port Harcourt, noting that to maintain the desired peace and stability in the region, monarchs must be consulted just like other critical Niger Delta stakeholders.

Niger Delta stakeholders deny calling for Gen. Ndiomu’s sack

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Integrity Group has denied calling for the sack of Maj-Gen Ndiomu.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 29, by its convener, Dr Boma Horsfall, the group stated that it did not author the report calling for the sack of Ndiomu.

Horsfall said the group holds the PAP interim administrator in high esteem because of his track records and desire to transform the amnesty programme.

Source: Legit.ng