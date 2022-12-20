The alleged plans to arrest Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele, continue to generate reactions

A former deputy spokesman of the ruling APC says the move to arrest Emefiele is connected to the 2023 elections

Comrade Timi Frank, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua ambassador, accused some high-ranking officials of plotting against Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, December 20, urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently halt their alleged plot to arrest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Frank was reacting to allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Abuja on Monday, December 19.

Emefiele had asked a court to stop the DSS from arresting him on Monday, December 19. Photo credit: @cenbank

Source: Twitter

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the DSS and other fficials to order not to intensify the already heightened security situation in the country.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, he said such Gestapo tactics employed by the DSS against Judges of the Federal High Court and Supreme Court in the past must not be replicated again.

According to the Bayelsa-born political activist, allegations remain allegations, no matter how finely couched, until proven otherwise before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He said:

"Let us not allow the kind of kangaroo and commando-styled operation by the DSS that was used to remove a former Chief Justice of Nigeria in the recent past.

"I call on all well meaning Nigerians to resist a repeat of this type of injustice and inhumanity in our nation.

"If any government official has been found to violate certain aspects of our laws, let the rule of law be followed in redressing any such infraction.

''Why would any group of people want to remove someone who is trying his best to give some sort of credence to this government - that has failed in all aspects of good governance - It is not only sad but an attempt to worsen the current situation that we are in as a country.

''Is the government trying to play an ethnic card? This brings to mind, what happened to the former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Onnoghen and the former Acting DG of the Department of State Services , Seiyefa -Both were removed unceremoniously.

''Many key people under this government have been said to have purportedly committed various illegalities and none has been treated like the way Emefiele is being treated.''

Comrade Frank further alleged that some members of the present administration are part of the plot to arrest Emefiele.

He added:

"Governor Emefiele has suddenly become a persona non-grata, obviously because of his recent policy on the redesigning of the naira. Not minding that this policy is to help fight corruption and looting that has become endemic under this APC administration.

"The current government knows that they cannot win any election except through vote buying. Hence, he is no longer in their good books."

