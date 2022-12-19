The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for money laundering

Okupe was found guilty of 26 of the 59 charges preferred against him by the EFCC and he was sentenced to 2 years for each of the conviction

Peter Obi's campaign DG will, therefore, serves the sentencing currently, which reduces the 52 years to 2 years or pay a fine of N500,000 for each conviction, which is a total of N13,000

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, the director general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council, has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for money laundering.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court in Abuja found Okupe guilty of 26 of the 59 charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred against him, The Cable reported.

Court sentences Okupe to 2 years in prison despite wife pleading Photo Credit: Nigerian Lawyer

Okupe was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for each of the charges.

How many years Okupe will spend in prison?

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan will serve the sentence concurrently, thus, he will spend 2 years in jail.

His son and wife, Adesunkanmi and Omolola Okupe, had pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

However, the court ruled that Okupe is at liberty to pay a sum of N500,000 fine for each of the charges, which is a total of N13 million.

His wife and son had spoken as witnesses soon after the court reconvened following Okupe's conviction.

Okupe was earlier convicted for breaching the money laundering act, he was found guilty to have contravened sections 16(1) and (2) of the act.

The EFCC has dragged Okupe before the court for receiving hundreds of millions in cash from ex-national security adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).

2023 Presidency: Labour Party accuses Okupe of squandering N20m mobilisation fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party chairman in Ogun state, Michael Ashade, alleged that Okupe mishandled about N20 million meant for mobilising members of the party for campaigns.

According to Ashade, Okupe received the money to mobilise members of the party for Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally billed to hold in Oyo, but the leader only remitted N4m for the state chapter.

The state chapter of the party had earlier suspended Okupe for soome gross misconduct by the national body of the party stepped into the matter.

