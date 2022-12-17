Terrorists are reportedly training their children as future fighters, one of Nigeria's Army generals revealed

According to Christopher Musa, theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), he number of children terrorists who surrendered are over 41,000

Meanwhile, he insisted that the military will continue to implement effective strategies to bring an end to terrorism

In a development that will alarm many Nigerians, a Army general has revealed that almost half of surrendered terrorists are children.

According to Christopher Musa, theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), about 83,000 Boko Haram members have so far surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian army.

Christopher Musa says about 83,000 Boko Haram members have so far surrendered to Nigerian troops Photo credit: Hassan Peppe Yobe state

He added that 41,000 of the surrendered terrorists are children who were being trained as future fighters.

According to Mamman Mohammed, DG, Press and Media Affair, to Mai Mala Buni, the Army general disclosed this on Friday, December 17, during a visit the Yobe governor.

He said:

“God has been very magnanimous for us, we have received a lot of surrendered individuals. We are moving almost 83, 000 now, out of that number, over 41, 000 are children."

“The terrorists are trying to develop a new set of terrorists, their own children and that would have been very dangerous because you know normally for children when they grow up and whatever they see is what they copy. So, if they grow and think killing is natural, they become very dangerous.”

