Ahead of the 2023 general elections, 25 emerging political leaders have been trained by the the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF)

As part of the progamme's mentorship series, the beneficiaries met with prominent activist, Hamzat Lawal in Abuja

Lawal, chief executive of Connected Development, is a member of the technical advisory council for EPLF

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, fellows of the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) have been advised to effectively engage in productive activities that will benefit the country.

Addressing the 25 Fellows of the EPLF in Abuja, the Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal said that the outcome of the 2023 elections will determine the future of the country in the areas of education, health care and economy.

His words:

“2023 is a very important year. What are you doing to inform the outcome of the 2023 election as an individual and in the institutions that you work? Because 2023 is a transition year; President Muhammadu Buhari will leave office, what happens after him is really important.

“Now, it is about life and death, now it is about if you get a job, how much you will get paid and how much you will be taxed. It is about if children will go to school and if we will get quality healthcare.

“So, I implore you to act under this Fellowship and do something really resounding for yourself, your community and most importantly for your country.”

Lawal, who shared his life experiences with the young Nigerians, pointed out that there is a big mentorship gap in Nigeria’s political space.

Speaking to journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter, after the engagement, he said:

“Today I had the opportunity of engaging with the EPLF fellows in my office, sharing real life experience but most importantly, preparing them for leadership and service to the country as we even go into an election season.

“EPLF has provided an opportunity where Nigeria can groom the next set of emerging leaders, provide them with skills, information and also resources and mentorship.

“I am glad that my generation is now conscious of the fact that there is a big mentorship gap and we are now trying to bridge that gap in preparing the next set of leaders, but also creating an avenue where we become support system.”

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure an independent audit of ecological funds.

According to him, the ecological funds have not been able to meet the mandate of Nigerians.

He said:

“Nigeria just came out of a flood that killed many people and cost the nation millions of naira. I believe we need to audit ecological funds.

“We cannot say we have a government that came to office on the mantra of the anti-corruption campaign and they are not open to ensure they provide audits on the judicious use of public resources.

“This does not speak well of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. I hope that he will call for an independent audit and give Nigeria information on what has happened to the monies in the ecological fund.”

On her part, Mrs. Rosemond Archibong, Programme Manager, Bridge Leadership Foundation, said the aim of the Fellowship is to prepare and nurture young Nigerians that are interested in running for political offices at the local, state or national levels.

She said:

“It has been an interesting journey for them and we hope that as they conclude this Fellowship period for the first cohort, they will go on to take the learnings that they have gotten from the Fellowship and implement it in their own political journey as they move forward.”

Archibong also noted that the main goal for the fellows is to work towards adding value differently, as well as changing the narrative of politics in Nigeria.

She disclosed that the courtesy visit to CODE was to learn about the service-oriented work the organisation is doing, which she said, is one of the critical aspects of politics for the fellows.

