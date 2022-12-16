The court in Kano state on Thursday, December 15, convicted the controversial cleric of Blasphemy

In reaction, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara revealed he is not afraid to die rather the court should quicken his execution

Meanwhile, in a new development, the Commissioner for Justice, Kano state disclosed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is ready to sign the cleric's death warrant

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Kano State, Lawan Musa, has said the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is ready to sign the death warrant of the convicted Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.

The commissioner, in a chat with Daily Trust, was reacting to the conviction and sentencing of Abduljabbar to death by hanging after an Upper Sharia Court found him guilty of the charge of blasphemy levelled against him by the state government.

Kano Govt says Ganduje is ready to sign convicted Islamic Cleric Abduljabbar’s Death Warrant. Photo credit: Daily Trust.

Kano Government ready to sign cleric's death warrant, gives reason

Musa said the governor remains committed to ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and order in the state, adding that the judgment of the court was a vindication of the case brought by the state government against the cleric, which shows no one is above the law.

“Nobody will be allowed to break the law without the necessary actions being taken.

“We took him (Abduljabbar) to court and gave him all the necessary things to defend himself and today, we thank God, the court has seen that we do have a case against him and has convicted him accordingly,” he said.

Musa added:

“Just as it (position of the governor) has not changed in the case of Hanifa, it has equally not changed on this.

“You know there are a lot of procedures to follow and His Excellency is ever ready; once that warrant is brought before him, he is going to sign it,” he added.

Death Sentence: Convicted Islamic Cleric Reveals How He Wants To Die

The convicted Kano-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, has told the Upper Shari'a court in Kano to quicken the execution of the death sentence passed against him, adding that he was not afraid to die.

According to Daily Nigerian, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola of the Shari'a court sentenced Kabara to death by handing on Thursday, December 15.

Kabara was prosecuted for blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the session of some of his preachings.

