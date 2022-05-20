The stoning to death and killing of Deborah Samuel at the Shehu Shagari College of Education for blasphemy has been described as appalling

The description was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby while condemning the actions against the 200-level student of the college

Welby said he is profoundly disappointed and grieved that such violence still takes place in God’s name

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has condemned the stoning to death and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, by some irate individuals on Thursday, May 12.

Welby in a series of tweets made on his personal Twitter page on Wednesday, May 18, described the killing of Samuel as violent and a sin against God.

Archbishop Justin Welby has described Deborah Samuel's stoning to death as appalling. Photo: Archbishop of Canterbury, Deborah Samuel

Source: Twitter

The clergy who has been a very good friend to President Muhammadu Buhari prayed for the family and loved ones of Samuel and Nigeria as a whole.

He also stated that he has spent much working in the pursuit of reconciliation and interfaith dialogue in the northern part of Nigeria and is disappointed and grieved that such an act of violence still takes place in the name of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Welby while commending some Muslim leaders in the country who have condemned the atrocity called for renewed efforts by the Nigerian government to ensure liberty and equality under the law for both Christians and Muslims.

He further urged Nigerians to pray for interfaith dialogue, reconciliation and peace across the nation.

Deborah Samuel: Former minister Amina Mohammed reacts, says religion can't be misinterpreted to violence

Deborah Samuel's killing and burning by some irate individuals in Sokoto state had been described as senseless.

The description was given by a former minister of environment and the current UN deputy secretary-general.

Amina Mohammed also called for justice for Samuel as she warned that religion should not be misinterpreted to preach violence.

Deborah Samuel: Sultan of Sokoto reacts to killing, burning of student, makes strong demand

In the same vein, the Sultan of Sokoto had also condemned the gruesome killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state.

The condemnation by Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III followed barely hours after the incident which caused outrage across media space and the polity happened.

Abubakar has also called on residents of Sokoto state to remain calm while urging security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Source: Legit.ng