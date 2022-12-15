FCT, Abuja - Usman Baba-Alkali, the inspector-general of police has summoned all the commissioners of police for an emergency meeting at the force headquarters in Abuja.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the meeting is currently ongoing behind closed doors.

All 36 police commissioners were present at the strategic meeting summoned by the inspector-general police. Photo: Force Headquarters

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting is up on the heels of the incessant attacks on the incessant attacks on some INEC offices across the federation.

Also present at the strategic meetings include Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIGs), and Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIGs), among other top officers.

Although the agenda of the meeting was yet to be made public and it was gathered that the meeting was convened by the top cop following a series of attacks on INEC offices in the country, particularly in the South East.

