The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been restrained from confiscating six properties traced to Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The restraint was placed on the EFCC by the Federal High Court in a ruling read on Friday, October 14, by Justice Inyang Ekwo, Daily Nigerian reports.

Relying on the provisions of section 308 of the 1999 constitution, the court in Abuja noted that Governor Matawalle retains absolute immunity to civil and criminal proceedings.

The court, therefore, ruled that the commission lacks the power to initiate any criminal proceedings against Matawalle while he is still in office as governor.

This was also as the court agreed with the prayer made by the northern governor's legal representative, Ahmed Raji (SAN), who maintained that the anti-graft agency's suit is an abuse of extant processes hinged on the Nigerian constitution.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ekwo said:

”From the avalanche of evidence placed before the court, there is no contest or dispute on the ownership of the properties.

“And from the position of the law, especially Section 308 of the Constitution, EFCC has no other option than to wait till the end of tenure of office of the respondent.

“The owner of the properties, having shown up and found to be a serving governor, protected by Section 308, EFCC’S suit is no longer sanctioned by law and any action, not sanctioned by law, is an abuse of court process."

The presiding judge advised the EFCC to wait till the end of the governor's tenure before instituting any allegation against him.

The properties in question include Plot 729, Idu Industrial Layout; Plot 1327, Cadastral Zone AO5, Maitama District; Plot 2934, Cadastral Zone, AO6, Maitama District and Plot 730, Cadastral Zone AO6, Maitama District.

Others are Plot 28048, Cadastral Zone, Maitama District, and Plot 515, Cadastral Zone, BOO, Kukwaba District.

