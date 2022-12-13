The President Buhari administration has approved the immediate relaxation of the Safety Measures and Travel Advisory

Secretary to the government of the federation and chairman, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha disclosed this to newsmen

Meanwhile, the presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) also appealed to Nigerians to ensure that they take their COVID-19 vaccinations as well as booster doses

Finally, the federal government has lifted the ban on some ways of doing things - the ban which was imposed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

The ban was lifted following recommendation of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19 headed by Boss Mustapha, its chairman, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

According to the newly reviewed guidelines, the use of face masks for indoor use is no longer compulsory, The Cable added.

Here are details about the new guidelines.

“Gathering limitations in Public Places:

All restrictions with regard to gathering in public places have been lifted.

“Use of Face Mask:

The use of facemasks is at individual’s discretion for outdoor and indoor events. However, the elderly, immunocompromised and those with co- morbidities are advised to use facemasks.

“COVID-19 Travel testing:

All pre-departure and post arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have been suspended.

“Health Declaration Form."

A simplified Health Declaration (non-covid-19 specific) shall be completed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

