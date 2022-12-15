Today, Thursday, December 15, the court would decide the fate of controversial Ismalic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara

In a video making rounds the internet, heavy security is observed as the Upper Shari’a Court would determine the next phase of Abduljabbar's life

Meanwhile, the lawyers representing the embattled Kano cleric earlier called on the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje to desist from disturbing utterances against their client that are prejudicial and a threat to the course of justice

On Thursday, December 15, there is a heavy security presence around Kofar Nassarawa vicinity along the Emir’s palace as the Upper Shari’a Court delivers judgment in the case of blasphemy against a controversial cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.

The judgment is coming 15 months into the trial of the Kano Islamic cleric before the Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Kofar Kudu, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola.

The Upper Sharia Court, Kofar Kudu, Kano, would decide the fate of controversial cleric Abduljabbar today. Photo credit: Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara

Source: Facebook

Why the cleric was arrested and charged in court

Kabara is standing trial on the issue bordering on blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), an act capable of inciting public peace.

Abduljabbar was charged in July, 2021 by the state government.

Today's court proceedings, heavy security presence at the court

Daily Trust observed early Thursday, that security operatives have been intensively deployed in the area around the palace of Kano’s Emir, where the court is situated.

As of 8:51 am, the embattled cleric had been brought into the courtroom in the company of the operatives of the Kano correctional centre.

Journalists, civil rights activists and legal practitioners are already seated waiting for the judge to commence the proceeding.

Watch the video below;

