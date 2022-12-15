A piece of news that would be described as good news for commuters, is the opening of the Second Niger Bridge

The federal government has ordered the opening of the bridge, in order to ease traffic in the south-east during the festive season

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, who confirmed the development, gave the order on Wednesday while noting, the bridge will be opened for one month

Fashola inspects the 2nd Niger Bridge and the Owerri interchange in Delta and Anambra States on Wednesday, 14th December 2022.

Fashola, who took a walk around the bridge during the inspection, counselled road users plying the bridge to drive safely and responsibly in order not to defeat the purpose of constructing the project.

Why the bridge will be opened for 30 days

The minister pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari’s purpose in completing the bridge was to save lives and alleviate poverty occasioned by waste of many hours resulting from gridlock on the old First Niger Bridge, This Day report added.

Fashola added that the bridge would be officially opened by 12:01 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

