The second Niger Bridge has officially opened for vehicular traffic as Igbos return home for the Christmas and New Year holidays

The 1.6 km (0.99 mi) long bridge was first conceived 16 years ago but was made a reality by President Buhari's government

The FG has released a list of vehicles that will be prevented from using the new bridge

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Federal Government has opened the Second Niger Bridge to vehicular movements.

The partial opening is intended to make it easier for commuters, particularly those of Igbo descent returning to the east from the south-western regions.

Every year, regardless of where they live, Igbos return home for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Photos of the new Niger bridge Credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The Vanguard reports that the bridge was open at exactly 9:50 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to a government official who spoke on the development, the bridge opened following some little adjustments on the roads linking the bridge.

The first driver to pass through the bridge, Sunday Emem, expressed joy while speaking to Channels Television.

FG speaks on the second Niger bridge

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge would be open to traffic from December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023, to ease the experience of travelers during the Yuletide break.

The 1.6 kilometers long bridge links Anambra and Delta states.

History second Niger bridge

The Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

In August 2012, the Federal Executive Council under then-President Goodluck Jonathan’s approved a contract worth N325 million for the final planning and design of the bridge.

The project continued under President Muhammad Buhari, who had first canceled the earlier contract in August 2015 to resume the contract on September 1, 2018.

Vehicles not allowed to use the second Niger bridge

Meanwhile, Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Anambra state commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has specified the types of vehicles that will be permitted to use the new bridge.

According to Irelewuyi articulated trucks, tankers, and heavy-duty vehicles are not permitted to use the second Niger Bridge for the period it is opened during the holiday season.

Police react to the discovery of rotten naira notes in Benue, name the real owner

In another report, the Nigerian police force has responded to a social media video that went viral showing rotting Naira notes in Benue.

The viral video has sparked a lot of emotional outbursts among Nigerians with many fingers pointing at politicians.

Several discoveries of old, rotting notes have made their way into social media after CBN introduced new Naira notes

Source: Legit.ng