The Nigerian man who first used the much anticipated second Niger bridge has expressed gladness that there is an alternative road that he can use.

he also expressed optimism that the second Niger Bridge will at least reduce the traffic experience on the route

In a video shared on Twitter by The Nation, the man said:

"I feel very happy, at least it reduced the hold-up. We stay over one hour at the other bridge"

The federal government opened the nearly completed second Niger bridge on Thursday for use in the festive season, adding that it will only be open for one month.

Another road user identified as Eze, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that what is being seen so far is impressive while hoping that the bridge would be completed by the time the government had promised.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, inspected the bridge on Thursday, alongside his team.

He had earlier announced on Wednesday, December 14, that the bridge would be open for use for one month.

During the inspection, the minister advised road users to drive carefully and responsibly in order not to defeat the construction purpose.

