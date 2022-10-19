The federal government on Wednesday, October 19, announced that the construction of the 2nd Niger bridge has been completed.

The good news was made public by the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, during a press conference on President Muhammadu Buhari's achievements, Punch reports.

Fashola also disclosed that the bridge will be opened to the public for use in no time.

However, the minister revealed that the only factor delaying the commissioning of the road is the construction of the link road delayed by the recent flood disaster.

the former Lagos governor said:

“I can confirm that the second Niger bridge itself is finished. People can walk through the bridge now unimpeded. What remains is the four-kilometer link road on the Asaba side.

“Right now, our dredger is in place, we have to rebuild the road by reclaiming sand, the recent surge of flood has slowed us down. On the Onitsha side, there is a 7kilometer road that links the bridge and the Onitsha-Owerri interchange.”

