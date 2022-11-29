The Nigeria Police Force says it is unaware of the court order on the reinstatement of a dismissed officer, Patrick Okoli.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement released after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to prison for disobeying the court order reinstating Okoli.

"The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state emphatically that the office of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+),NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, did not disregard Court Order or rule of law as the office is not aware of any Court Order, during the current IGP's tenure, with respect to a matter making the round in the media that the IGP disobeyed a Court Order for the reinstatement of a dismissed officer of the Force.

"It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992, a few years after the current IGP joined the Nigeria Police Force, based on available facts gleaned from the reports. The most recent judgement on the matter was given in 2011 which should ordinarily not fall under the direct purview of the current administration of the Force. Thus, the news is strange and astonishing," the statement read in part.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba takes next step

Olumuyiwa said the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Force Legal Unit to investigate the allegation to ascertain the court's position and profer informed legal advice for the IGP's prompt and necessary action.

"The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to upholding the rule of law and synergizing with the judiciary to ensure quick dispensation of justice for an improved criminal justice system," the statement read.

