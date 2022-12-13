As it is Google's usual tradition at the end of the year, the search engine giant has released its Year in Search for 2022.

The Year in Search which is released every year reveals the people, things, topics, etc that trended the most in the outgoing year.

Google has revealed the people and things Nigerians searched for the most online in 2022. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Alaafin's Legacies, Kunle Afolayan, Portable

For the Year 2022, here is a list of what is trending the most on Google in Nigeria:

What are the trending searches in Nigeria in 2022?

1) AFCON

2) ASUU Strike

3) Iphone 14

4) Oxlade

5) NATO

6) Buga

7) Peter Obi

8) Ukraine

9) World Cup

10) Asake

Who are the people trending the most on Google in Nigeria in 2022?

1) Oxlade

2) Peter Obi

3) Asake

4) Black Sheriff

5) Casemiro

6) Vladimir Putin

7) Lisandro Martinez

8) Antony

9) Gabriel Jesus

10) Raphinha

Who are the actors trending the most on Google in Nigeria in 2022?

1) Will Smith

2) Johnny Depp

3) Yul Edochie

4) Osita Iheme

5) Judy Austin

6) Olu Jacobs

7) Peggy Ovire

8) Amber Heard

9) Nkechi Blessing

10) Thuso Mbedu

Year 2022 in search: Who are the athletes/sports people trending the most on Google in Nigeria?

1) Casemiro

2) Lisandro Martinez

3) Antony

4) Gabriel Jesus

5) Raphinha

6) Maduka Okoye

7) Fofana

8) Eriksen

9) Tobi Amusan

10) Graham Potter

2022: The mobile devices that is trending the most on Google in Nigeria

1) Iphone 14 pro max

2) Iphone 13 pro max

3) Tecno Camon 19

4) Infinix Note 12

5) Tecno Spark 7

6) Infinite Note 11

7) Redmi Note 11

8) Infinix Smart 6

9) Tecno Spark 9

10) Tecno Spark 8

2022: The deaths that trended the most on Google in Nigeria

1) Queen Elizabeth

2) Osinachi Nwachukwu

3) Ada Ameh

4) Rico Swavey

5) Takeoff

6) Chinedu Nwadike

7) Dablixx Osha

8) Dejo Tunfulu

9) Ifeanyi Adeleke

10) Alaafin of Oyo

The lyrics that trended the most

1) Finesse lyrics

2) Ov*erdose lyrics

3) Rush lyrics

4) If i broke na my business lyrics

5) Palazzo lyrics

6) Bandana lyrics

7) Buga lyrics

8) Kwaku the Traveller lyrics

9) Cough by Kizz Daniel lyrics

10) Machala lyrics

The movies/TV series that trended the most

1) Anikulapo

2) Blood Sisters

3) House of Dragon

4) Thor- Love & Thunder

5) The Woman King

6) Selina Tested

7) Tinder Swindler

8) Black Panther 2

9) Eternals

10) All of us are dead

The musicians that trended the most

1) Oxlade

2) Asake

3) Black Sheriff

4) Portable

5) Lil Tjay

6) Ruger

7) Buju

8) Angelique Kidjo

9) Dj Yk Mule

10) Victony

The recipes that trended the most

1) Friend Rice recipe

2) Afang soup recipe

3) Jollof Rice recipe

4) Banana bread recipe

5) Parfait recipe

6) S*ex on the beach recipe

7) French toast recipe

8) Ogbono soup recipe

9) Chin chin recipe

10) Lasagna recipe

The songs that trended the most

1) Buga - Kizz Daniel

2) Ov*erdose - Mavin

3) Machala - Berri Tiga ft Carter Efe

4) Calm down - Rema

5) Rush - Ayra Starr

6) Terminator - Asake

7) Girlfriend - Ruger

8) Finesse - Pheelz ft Buju BNXN

9) How are you my friend - Johnny Drille

10) Cough - Kizz Daniel

What is ...(the questions about topics that trended the most)

1) What is Lupus

2) What is NATO

3) What is NFT

4) What is the cause of the Russia and Ukraine war

5) What is the meaning of Zazu Zeh

6) What is a PVC

7) What is Inters*ex

8) What is the meaning of Sapa

9) What is Greta Thunberg known for

10) What is the scientific term for ear ringing

Who is...(the questions about persons that trended the most)

1) Who is Peter Obi's running mate

2) Who is Queen Elizabeth

3) Who is the greek god of war

4) Who is the APC presidential candidate

5) Who is Atiku's running mate

6) Who is Princess Diana

7) Who is leading the Osun state election

8) Who is Tinubu's running mate

9) Who is Peter Obi

10) Who is Rico Swavey

Google provides updates on its $1 billion commitment in Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Google announced its intent to establish a new Google Cloud region in South Africa – its first on the continent.

The news, which came at the second Google for Africa event, is the latest example of how Google is delivering on the $1bn investment commitment made last year by the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai.

The new Cloud Region will help users, developers, businesses and educational institutions across Africa to move more information and tools online, improve access options for customers and in turn, create jobs.

