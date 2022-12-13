Google Reveals People, Things Nigerians Searched For The Most in 2022, Peter Obi, Portable, Others Make List
As it is Google's usual tradition at the end of the year, the search engine giant has released its Year in Search for 2022.
The Year in Search which is released every year reveals the people, things, topics, etc that trended the most in the outgoing year.
For the Year 2022, here is a list of what is trending the most on Google in Nigeria:
What are the trending searches in Nigeria in 2022?
1) AFCON
2) ASUU Strike
3) Iphone 14
4) Oxlade
5) NATO
6) Buga
7) Peter Obi
8) Ukraine
9) World Cup
10) Asake
Who are the people trending the most on Google in Nigeria in 2022?
1) Oxlade
2) Peter Obi
3) Asake
4) Black Sheriff
5) Casemiro
6) Vladimir Putin
7) Lisandro Martinez
8) Antony
9) Gabriel Jesus
10) Raphinha
Who are the actors trending the most on Google in Nigeria in 2022?
1) Will Smith
2) Johnny Depp
3) Yul Edochie
4) Osita Iheme
5) Judy Austin
6) Olu Jacobs
7) Peggy Ovire
8) Amber Heard
9) Nkechi Blessing
10) Thuso Mbedu
Year 2022 in search: Who are the athletes/sports people trending the most on Google in Nigeria?
1) Casemiro
2) Lisandro Martinez
3) Antony
4) Gabriel Jesus
5) Raphinha
6) Maduka Okoye
7) Fofana
8) Eriksen
9) Tobi Amusan
10) Graham Potter
2022: The mobile devices that is trending the most on Google in Nigeria
1) Iphone 14 pro max
2) Iphone 13 pro max
3) Tecno Camon 19
4) Infinix Note 12
5) Tecno Spark 7
6) Infinite Note 11
7) Redmi Note 11
8) Infinix Smart 6
9) Tecno Spark 9
10) Tecno Spark 8
2022: The deaths that trended the most on Google in Nigeria
1) Queen Elizabeth
2) Osinachi Nwachukwu
3) Ada Ameh
4) Rico Swavey
5) Takeoff
6) Chinedu Nwadike
7) Dablixx Osha
8) Dejo Tunfulu
9) Ifeanyi Adeleke
10) Alaafin of Oyo
The lyrics that trended the most
1) Finesse lyrics
2) Ov*erdose lyrics
3) Rush lyrics
4) If i broke na my business lyrics
5) Palazzo lyrics
6) Bandana lyrics
7) Buga lyrics
8) Kwaku the Traveller lyrics
9) Cough by Kizz Daniel lyrics
10) Machala lyrics
The movies/TV series that trended the most
1) Anikulapo
2) Blood Sisters
3) House of Dragon
4) Thor- Love & Thunder
5) The Woman King
6) Selina Tested
7) Tinder Swindler
8) Black Panther 2
9) Eternals
10) All of us are dead
The musicians that trended the most
1) Oxlade
2) Asake
3) Black Sheriff
4) Portable
5) Lil Tjay
6) Ruger
7) Buju
8) Angelique Kidjo
9) Dj Yk Mule
10) Victony
The recipes that trended the most
1) Friend Rice recipe
2) Afang soup recipe
3) Jollof Rice recipe
4) Banana bread recipe
5) Parfait recipe
6) S*ex on the beach recipe
7) French toast recipe
8) Ogbono soup recipe
9) Chin chin recipe
10) Lasagna recipe
The songs that trended the most
1) Buga - Kizz Daniel
2) Ov*erdose - Mavin
3) Machala - Berri Tiga ft Carter Efe
4) Calm down - Rema
5) Rush - Ayra Starr
6) Terminator - Asake
7) Girlfriend - Ruger
8) Finesse - Pheelz ft Buju BNXN
9) How are you my friend - Johnny Drille
10) Cough - Kizz Daniel
What is ...(the questions about topics that trended the most)
1) What is Lupus
2) What is NATO
3) What is NFT
4) What is the cause of the Russia and Ukraine war
5) What is the meaning of Zazu Zeh
6) What is a PVC
7) What is Inters*ex
8) What is the meaning of Sapa
9) What is Greta Thunberg known for
10) What is the scientific term for ear ringing
Who is...(the questions about persons that trended the most)
1) Who is Peter Obi's running mate
2) Who is Queen Elizabeth
3) Who is the greek god of war
4) Who is the APC presidential candidate
5) Who is Atiku's running mate
6) Who is Princess Diana
7) Who is leading the Osun state election
8) Who is Tinubu's running mate
9) Who is Peter Obi
10) Who is Rico Swavey
