The report by international news media, Reuters has been dismissed by the federal government of Nigeria

Recall that the media out had claimed that the Nigerian military terminated g at least 10,000 pregnancies among victims of insurgency

According to Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, the allegation was made without evidence

Allegations leveled against Nigerian military has been dismisses by the federal government. According to the FG, the allegation against the Nigerian army was made without evidence.

The report was dismissed by Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of information and culture who reacted to the report while addressing journalists, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng had reported that the international news agency in a report claimed that the military is running a programme where forceful termination of pregnancies are being carried out.

According to the minister, the report is a strategy to set the world against Nigeria and cut off the support that is critical to crushing terrorists.

He said:

“The agency claimed that its investigation was based on interviews with 33 women and girls. How do they use interview with 33 women and girls to arrive at the bogus claim of 10,000 terminations?

“And in a further indication that the figure quoted was arbitrary or possibly conjured, the agency first put the figure at 12,000 before settling for 10,000."

Going further, the minister insisted that there was no secret, systematic and illegal termination programme” being run by the military in the country.

