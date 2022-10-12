Leaders across the world and especially in Nigeria, have been advised to stay focused on promoting the right values in their society

The advice was given by the spokesman of Nigeria's vice president, Laolu Akande, who is also a veteran journalist

Akande, a respected pastor, also stated that leaders must ensure that they shun sectional interests capable of dividing the society

Twitter - The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande on Wednesday, October 12 said every leader must stay focused on promoting the right values.

Akande also stated that leaders must ensure that those values also align more with the common good of society, and not sectional interests.

Laolu Akande, a veteran journalist and pastor, is one who has distinguished himself in public service. Photo credit: @akandeoj

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

“When a leader is entrusted with the destiny of a nation, what matters most in his/her circle of associates is the alignment of values and shared public spirit. Otherwise, people in high offices can be very loyal to each other and among themselves for the bastardization of the common good.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Recall that the vice president was an aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s special convention and primaries which saw former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as APC presidential candidate for 2023.

As Osinbajo’s spokesperson, those in presidential circles say Akande embodies the strong values of hard work, integrity, honesty, patriotism, dedication, loyalty and excellence that Osinbajo represents.

Osinbajo receives Harvard Business School students at Aso Villa

Recently, in August, while playing host to a group of Harvard Business School students at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Osinbajo again emphasized his personal commitment to those values that are also significant for national development.

His words:

“For me, spirituality connotes values. I came into government with values about what I think is important, especially around transparency, social justice and justice, among others. You are almost always a product of the values you believe in.

“Fortunately, a lot of these values cut across the different faiths, they are not necessarily restricted to religion or one faith.”

Nigerians recall Osinbajo’s unifying role as political season thickens with divisive rhetoric

Meanwhile, as the 2023 general elections draws nearer, VP Osinbajo has cautioned against divisive rhetoric in the country.

Sharing a video when he called for national unity and social cohesion among Nigerians in 2021, Osinbajo said citizens must deepen the meaning and durability of their citizenship.

The reminder by the vice president was lauded by Nigerians who thanked the nation's number two citizen for his consistent role in nation-building.

Source: Legit.ng