Fire has gutted the famous Onitsha Market, with numerous goods destroyed due to the inferno

It was gathered two sections of the market with different blocks of shops were affected by the fire outbreak

Meanwhile, the Anambra state fire service was able to arrest the situation after arriving at the scene shortly after the incident to put out the fire

An emerging report has confirmed that the famous Onitsha market in Anambra state has been gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the tragic incident started at midnight, with the cause of the fire outbreak yet to be ascertained, The Nation reported.

The popular Onitsha Market is situated in Anambra state and governed by Prof. Charles Soludo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: UGC

Confirming the incident, Obenta Jude, a trader at the market, disclosed the fire outbreak affected two blocks of shops at the section of the market situated at Kano street.

Firefighters to the rescue

Jude revealed that shortly after the fire broke out, the firefighters stormed the scene to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The fire service chief, Engr Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said that his team acted immediately upon hearing the tragic incident.

He said his men were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident while confirming that the fire service received the emergency call at almost half past two in the middle of the night.

Agbili said:

“At about 0220hrs (2.20 am) of Monday, 28-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Kano Street behind Main Market, Onitsha.

“However, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to the scene of the fire and they have been working there. They have gone for the refilling of the fire truck twice.”

Source: Legit.ng