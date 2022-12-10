Again, gunmen on Saturday morning in Enugu State set ablaze a patrol vehicle and attacked the New Market axis of Enugu

The development which has been confirmed by the Enugu state police command has led to the disruption of business activities in the area

The state's commissioner of police has ordered the police operatives in the affected area to go after the culprit and do the needful

There was heavy shooting on Saturday morning, December 10, in the Enugu metropolis as gunmen enforcing sit-at-home attacked the new market area.

An eyewitness account who spoke on condition of anonymity told our correspondent that a police van was burnt by the hoodlums and two people were shot dead during the attack.

The Police in Enugu state has confirmed the incident. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Facebook

What really happened

He said the situation forced people to run for safety saying the gunmen who were numbering over 10 had stormed the New Market area as early as 6am probably to shutdown the market but they were confronted by some policemen patrolling the market area to reassure traders of their safety.

According to him, they were reported to have engaged the policemen in a gun duel and eventually succeeded in setting ablaze their vehicle.

Police react

A police source who confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters said that no life was lost, but he didn't provide further details.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police Enugu state Command Ahmed Ammani, in a statement made available has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Commanders of all the Tactical/Operational Units of the Command to ensure the maximum deployment of all the Command’s intelligence and operational resources at their disposal.

Daily Independent reported that Ammani urged officers to effectively patrol and fish out miscreant or miscreants that may want to disturb public peace and security, and/or disrupt the businesses and otherwise activities of law-abiding citizens, under the guise of enforcing illegitimate sit-at-home order.

