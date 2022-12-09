Massive protests were held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday, December 9 by some civil society groups

The CSOs called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action on the appointment of a new Accountant General of the Federation

The groups issued a thirty-days ultimatum to the federal government for the substantive appointment of a new AGF

FCT, Abuja - Coalition of Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), under the aegis of Civil Society Group for Good Governance CSGGG, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action on the appointment of a new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

The group decrying the government hesitation in appointing a new AGF, recalled that the peaceful protest which was held on Friday, December 9 in Abuja at the federal ministry of finance, is in furtherance with its previous actions on the issue which so far yield no result.

The CSOs issued an ultimatum to the federal government on the appointment of a new AGF. Photo credit: CSGGG

Source: Facebook

The president of the CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, while addressing newsmen at the protest, noted that CSOs are concerned about the interim appointment of an acting AGF owing to the sensitive role the office plays in the economic development of the country.

Ogakwu disclosing that concerned CSOs, had overtime selflessly and graciously tasked themselves to reach out to relevant stakeholders to drive home demands all to no avail.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The group, however, issued a thirty-days ultimatum to the federal government for the substantive appointment of a new AGF.

A co-convener, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, reiterating the importance of the office, urged Buhari to punish everyone found culpable in frustrating the appointment of a substantive officer, noting that Nigeria cannot be a nation of accountability without the office of the AGF.

The coalition, however, prayed the federal government, avoids the pitfall of recruiting an inexperienced individual to man the office, emphasising that the exercise should be limited to well experienced directors in the pool within the four walls of the ministry.

Group vows to hold protest against alleged corruption in NCPC

Meanwhile, the Civil Rights Action Against Corruption, CRAAC, has announced its plan to protest against what it called “the high level of corruption in the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission, NCPC.”

According to the group, the corruption in the NCPC has started since 2015, but has become worse in recent times.

CRAAC in statement signed by its national coordinator, Robbison Edeh, noted that no one should be intimidated in their quest to stage a protest, saying it is a fundamental human right.

Rivers group asks Wike to account for monetary gifts to his political allies

In a related development, a group, Rivers State Democracy Sustainable Group has challenged the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, to give account of all his recent monetary gifts to his political allies.

The group queried if the monies were presented to the Rivers state House of Assembly and approved by the lawmakers as party of budgetary allocation.

In a statement signed on Monday, November 7 in Abuja by its convener, Justin Chibuike, the group alleged that from 2015 till date Governor Wike has received trillions of naira from various sources but has not spent one third of these Rivers owned resources.

Source: Legit.ng