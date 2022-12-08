Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, has dismissed the Reuters report that claimed that no less than 10,000 girls and women go through forced abortion under the military authority

Irabor described the report as outright nonsense that never happened and that he is used to the hospital military; thus, nothing of such ever happened

A London-based news agency, Reuters, claimed that the military has forcefully aborted pregnancies for at least 10,000 girls and women who are victims of Boko Haram terrorists

FCT, Abuja - Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff, has dismissed the report of forced abortion for no less than 10,000 girls and women in northeast Nigeria.

The General responded to a question on the report during the 61st session of the state house ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communication team at the presidential villa in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Military denies forced abortion for 10,000 girls and women in northeast Photo Credit: Lucky Irabor

Source: Instagram

Reuters report about girls, women in northeast

In an investigative report on Wednesday, December 7, a news agency based in London, Reuters, claimed that the Nigerian military conducts force and secret abortion on victims of terrorist attacks.

The report reads in part:

“Since at least 2013, the Nigerian military has conducted a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s North-East, ending at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls."

Latest about the Nigerian military, army, Boko Haram, Northeast,

But during a question and answer session at the state house, Irabor said:

“That is outright nonsense. Their allusion is news to me. It never occurred. I never saw anything like that from Maiduguri down to Maimalamari Cantonment, where I lived, that is a major hospital for our personnel and their family. I am disappointed to say the least. So it is not true."

The military boss revealed that the director of defence information informed him about a mail from Reuters about the report that has now been published, but he directed him to go and answer their questions.

